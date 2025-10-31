BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

EPISODE 448: TIDAL WAVE OF TRUTH
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
The HighWire with Del BigtreeCheckmark Icon
5791 followers
Follow
7
Download MP3
Share
Report
366 views • 1 day ago

Dr. Peter McCullough breaks down a landmark autism study that could rewrite the narrative. Jefferey Jaxen exposes the rise of the “Enhanced Games”—where steroids, implants, and AI meet competition—and a Florida bill that could finally reveal what’s behind SIDS. Then, Senator Alex Antic returns with an update on his brave pursuit of answers about the unpublished Henry Ford Health Study, the research central to "An Inconvenient Study.” Finally, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny joins Del in the studio to discuss her new book, her mission, and why she believes this moment could redefine humanity’s future.


Guests: Peter Mccullough, M.D., Steve Slepcevic, Senator Alex Antic, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny

Keywords
newssherri tenpennydelbigtreethehighwirepeter mcculloughalex antic
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy