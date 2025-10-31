EPISODE 448: TIDAL WAVE OF TRUTH

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Peter McCullough breaks down a landmark autism study that could rewrite the narrative. Jefferey Jaxen exposes the rise of the “Enhanced Games”—where steroids, implants, and AI meet competition—and a Florida bill that could finally reveal what’s behind SIDS. Then, Senator Alex Antic returns with an update on his brave pursuit of answers about the unpublished Henry Ford Health Study, the research central to "An Inconvenient Study.” Finally, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny joins Del in the studio to discuss her new book, her mission, and why she believes this moment could redefine humanity’s future.
Guests: Peter Mccullough, M.D., Steve Slepcevic, Senator Alex Antic, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny