Grave Danger Of China Collapse - With Guest David Stockman

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Streamed live on Aug 12, 2019
Trade war with US, Hong Kong protests showing no signs of slowing - is China on the verge of a collapse? If the collapse does come, what next? Are America's fingerprints on the protests, as China claims? Come see David Stockman (and many others) speak at the upcoming Ron Paul Institute Washington Conference on August 24th! For more info and tickets go to: RonPaulInstitute.org/conference