Who is the Best U.S. Presidential Candidate and Why?

Scott Ritter E57 Ask the Inspector

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gHcRrYlymds



Scott Ritter is a former Marine intelligence officer who served in the former Soviet Union, implementing arms control agreements, and on the staff of General Norman Schwartzkopf during the Gulf War, where he played a critical role in the hunt for Iraqi SCUD missiles. From 1991 until 1998, Mr. Ritter served as a Chief Inspector for the United Nations in Iraq, leading the search for Iraq’s proscribed weapons of mass destruction.











