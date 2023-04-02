Who is the Best U.S. Presidential Candidate and Why?

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Scott Ritter E57 Ask the Inspector
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gHcRrYlymds
Scott Ritter is a former Marine intelligence officer who served in the former Soviet Union, implementing arms control agreements, and on the staff of General Norman Schwartzkopf during the Gulf War, where he played a critical role in the hunt for Iraqi SCUD missiles. From 1991 until 1998, Mr. Ritter served as a Chief Inspector for the United Nations in Iraq, leading the search for Iraq’s proscribed weapons of mass destruction.
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