Some people need more details

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217 views • August 26, 2021
Hello friends- I seem to get more views at Bitchute- I was getting more views until I mentioned to a few Big Wigs, that they were not saying much about 5G- My videos show for about 5 years or longer I have posted lots about 5G and then COV-19 Cell Towers- Not many views for my very informative Posts, on a freedom of speech website-
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