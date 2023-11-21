Living Exponentially: Jean Marie Prince, The Abandoned Heir

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.
Eileen speaks with Jean Marie Prince, who was found abandoned as an infant at two days old at a train station in Korea. She shares her story about being adopted by an American family, her faith journey, her book "Inspired Blessings" and writing songs.
For more information about Jean Marie Prince visit her website https://jeanmarieprince.com/
https://bluewaterhealthyliving.com/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.