Living Exponentially: Jean Marie Prince, The Abandoned Heir

Eileen speaks with Jean Marie Prince, who was found abandoned as an infant at two days old at a train station in Korea. She shares her story about being adopted by an American family, her faith journey, her book "Inspired Blessings" and writing songs.

For more information about Jean Marie Prince visit her website https://jeanmarieprince.com/

https://bluewaterhealthyliving.com/