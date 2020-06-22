5G - An Existential threat to our Health, Privacy and Freedom

MIRRORED from :USMjParty



Published on Jul 25, 2019



""On Tuesday (7/23/2019) I gave this 45 minute testimony, demanding a Stop to 5G and Smart Meters, before my city council. Here is the document on which my talk is based.



This is what needs to happen in every city around the world. Expose the insanity of 5G (Smart Meters, Smart Cities, Facial Recognition and a Global Surveillance State) before your government leaders. Go to your City Councils, Hand out literature, put up "Stop 5G/ Stop Smart Meter Lawn Signs. Spread the word about the dangers 5G poses to our Health, our Privacy and our Freedom.



5G and Smart Meters must be stopped along with the millimeter waves and the destruction of our Privacy and Freedom. We will not be guinea pigs in a global 5G radiation experiment. We will no longer allow the CIA-financed Big Tech Giants (Facebook, Google, Twitter etc.), the Telecoms or our Utilities to violate our 4th Amendment rights by tracking out movements and behavior like in some dystopian future that appears to be a combination of 1984 and Brave New World. We will no longer allow Rothschild's Crown Castle to move forward with either 5G or Smart Meters. It is time for every human on this planet to rise up and say "WE WILL NOT GUINEA PIGS IN THIS GLOBAL 5G LAB EXPERIMENT.""