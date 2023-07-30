Create New Account
POISONATION EFFECTS ON MALE FERTILITY WERE DELIBERATELY OBSCURED
The Prisoner
"NOTHING TO SEE HERE" BS STUDIES ABOUND
Do COVID-19 RNA-Injections Affect Male Fertility? Latest Facts and Perspective - https://www.jelsciences.com/articles/jbres1648.pdf
Fertility declines near the end of the COVID-19 pandemic:
Evidence of the 2022 birth declines in Germany and Sweden
https://tinyurl.com/mry3v569

Mirrored - Remarque88

genocideinfertilitysterility

