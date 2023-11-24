The Layman's Course on Killing Cancer - Dr Richard Schulze by Sam Biser (12 of 12)

Sam Biser interviews Dr Richard Schulze on how he healed his heart, his 4th degree burned hand and helped patients on their deathbeds with cancer and other so called incurable diseases.





Demonstration on how to make the herbal formulas, infusions, decoctions, fomentation, poultices, suppositories, ointments and much more.





VOLUME 12

Section 66: What to do After you Have Finshed the Incurables

Section 67: Questions from Readers

Section 68: Conclusion-Don't Sell Natural Healing Short





www.herbdoc.com

Telegram Channel: https://t.me/DrRichardSchulzePlus

Telegram Chat Group: https://t.me/DrRichardSchulzePlusChat

CASTOR OIL, Almond, Black Seed Plus More: https://www.bionatal.co?p=B1cbjP-h3