FAILURE Old Friends Old Habbits

Do You seem to always take one step forward and then two steps back, perhaps their is a reason for this constant failure?

Music by Send Rain

Why Christians Fall,

Doctrine; They were promised wealth?

Php 4:11 Not that I speak in respect of want: for I have learned, in whatsoever state I am, therewith to be content.

Old Friends; I will bring them up.

No more times that not they will bring you down, look how many Lot persuaded in Sodom; 50 to 10, couldn’t get any, the angels had to drag them out?

Pro 1:10 My son, if sinners entice thee, consent thou not.

Old Habits; Repetitive sins,

You need Gods Help on this one and He will. The demonic host always know to come at you in your weakest areas.

Psa 23:3 He restoreth my soul: he leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for his name's sake.

Disappointment; They were looking for a care free life?

Your life will be far better you will be filled with God’s love, joy, and peace; however, the demonic host will come at you every chance they get? Close all doors?

Mad at God; They lost someone very dear to them or something horrible happened and they blame God?

If there is a God then why does bad things happen to good people? The age-old question, this is also the age-old excuse?

Rom 8:21 Because the creature itself also shall be delivered from the bondage of corruption into the glorious liberty of the children of God. 22 For we know that the whole creation groans and travailed in pain together until now.

You are either drifting away or drawing nearer to God daily.

E-mail Pastor Bob at [email protected]
























