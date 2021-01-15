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Drawings by Sri Chinmoy
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0 view • January 15, 2021
Over the years of his artistic activities Sri Chinmoy (1931-2007) created hundreds of drawings and millions of so-called soul-bird-drawings. For the first more than 600 of these cute artwork have been compiled in a video of 1:11 h. The music is by two Russian disciples of Sri Chinmoy, Kushali and Rageshri who performed their music under the name "Silence and Sound" in many parts of the world. Edited by Kedar Misani
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