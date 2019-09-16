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Up next… Synthetic Brains
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15 views • September 16, 2019
Can you imagine an artificially intelligent version of yourself living on after you’ve died? It might be possible with new technologies being developed at Amazon. Plus, I share several pop-culture references from the 80’s. Can you name them all? Tune in and find out!
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