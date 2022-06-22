BLUETRUTH DOCUMENTARY ENGLISH VERSION JUNE, 11 2022

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This documentary shows scientific findings about "shedding" and BLUETOOTH transmission from inoculated ("vaccine" against COVID 19) people AND non-inoculated people who had been tested with PCR and quick tests swabs as well as some whose partner has been "vaccinated". Dr. Chavez, President of COMUSAV Mexico and his crew went to a cemetery to test dead people's signal.