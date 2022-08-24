Lotte Shopping is Closing its Last Store in China, Relocate to Southeast Asia

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https://gnews.org/post/p1c8k82dd
08/20/2022 South Korea’s Lotte Group has suffered a serious setback in its operations due to retaliation by the CCP over the THAAD incident, and has said it will close its last store in the communist China