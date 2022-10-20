FBI and DOJ Can’t be Trusted | Tom Fitton Judicial Watch

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READ: https://www.judicialwatch.org/biden-nara-withholds-records/
Judicial Watch announced last week that the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) is releasing only 65 pages out of over 1,600 pages of records related to the Biden administration’s unprecedented raid on the home of former President Trump.
The records are being sought under August 2022 Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia after the National Archives and Records Administration failed to respond adequately to a February 2022 FOIA request (Judicial Watch v National Archives and Records Administration (No. 1:22-cv-02535).