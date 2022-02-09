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Jerry Can Army
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290 views • February 09, 2022
"The Jerry Can Army Has Arrived! | FREEDOM CONVOY 🇨🇦"
https://youtu.be/7ly7xcd8Z3U
Nice play officers but we’ll take the W on this one 😉 #freedomconvoy2022 #freedomconvoy #ottawa
If you want to support the truckers send them money here: https://www.givesendgo.com/FreedomCon...
If you want to support me and my channel out here please send E-transfer donations to me at:
[email protected]
https://youtu.be/7ly7xcd8Z3U
Nice play officers but we’ll take the W on this one 😉 #freedomconvoy2022 #freedomconvoy #ottawa
If you want to support the truckers send them money here: https://www.givesendgo.com/FreedomCon...
If you want to support me and my channel out here please send E-transfer donations to me at:
[email protected]
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