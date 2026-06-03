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The Eternal Return: Coming Full Circle
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In the circle of forever, where all journeys find their way,

From the source of pure creation, to the world where souls can play.

Every ending is beginning, every breath a sacred chance,

To remember who we truly are, in this eternal cosmic dance.

Round and round the wheel keeps turning, through the seasons of the soul,

From the light into the darkness, then returning to the whole.

Every step upon the pathway, has been walked by those before,

Their wisdom lights the journey, to the ever-open door.

We descend into the matter, to learn lessons of the heart,

Then ascend back to the spirit, never truly far apart.

In the circle of becoming, we are both the seeker and the sought,

The eternal return reminds us, of the peace that can't be bought.

At the center of the mandala, where the Flower of Life blooms,

Sacred geometry is dancing, in the cosmic temple rooms.

Metatron's Cube is spinning, with the rhythm of the stars,

While Fibonacci spirals guide us, healing all our ancient scars.

Golden threads connect each journey, weaving stories yet untold,

Of the souls who've walked before us, brave and beautiful and bold.

Some are just beginning now, with the wonder of a child,

Others near their journey's end, ancient, peaceful, and mild.

In this moment all moments gather, past and future become one,

In the eternal return we recognize, we are never truly done.

The cosmic dance keeps spinning, through the silence and the sound,

In the circle of forever, we are lost and we are found.

From the source we came, to source we return,

In the sacred fire of wisdom, our souls forever burn.

The eternal return reminds us, we are home in every breath,

In the circle of becoming, there is no such thing as death.

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danceeternalonenesscosmicreturn
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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