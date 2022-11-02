Dr Philip Woodley from Limes Avenue Baptist Church in Aylesbury preaches on living a holy life. One that is pleasing to God.

Chartridge Mission Church began in 1844 and is still found in the village of Chartridge, just outside of Chesham in the beautiful Chiltern Hills of Buckinghamshire, England, UK.

Filmed on Sunday, 17th July 2022.

Chartridge.UK

Recorded with a Sony A7s3 camera with a 24-105mm F4 Sony lens. Slog3. Audio: Sound Devices MixPre3ii using a Rode NT5 microphone. 32bit Float and Mogami 2534 XLR cable. Atomos Shinobi 5" Video Monitor. Sony MDR-7506 Headphones. Freewell Magnetic Variable ND Filter.

