FORMULA SCAM - VACCINATED BREAST FEEDING CAN BE FATAL

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16000% INCREASE IN PREGNANCY LOSS
https://www.brighteon.com/e35b7592-7678-460c-bc7e-0706d9328cee
PFIZER - NURSING BABY DIED WITH BLOOD CLOTS
https://newsrescue.com/nursing-baby-died-with-blood-clots-inflamed-arteries-following-mothers-pfizer-shot-vaers-report-and-is-second-such-reported-case/
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