THEY TRANSFORMED THIS MUSICIAN INTO A GERMAPHOBIC, VIRTUE SIGNALING, RETARD!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Apparently Charles, who's the guitarist for the shitty band called, We The Kings, had brain tumor back in 2013. Likely from getting flu vaccines 5x/year. He's had two subsequent brain surgeries, then his neurosurgeon convinced him to get the death jab. He isn't dead yet, but boy is he working on it!
Sources
https://m.facebook.com/CharlesAndAllie/
Covid announcement
https://youtu.be/oEwIkikudBg?si=GecmskwbIPNnU2_8
Shitty concert - We The Kings
https://youtu.be/vfb6P1m9fnU?si=UUN2eCDJE1prIXj9
Music: Idiocracy Soundtrack - Buckaroo
Check out some cool duds at the store:
https://kurganwear.printify.me
I'm on Twitter: https://x.com/kurganreport
This video shows you how to run a search on VAERS:
https://old.bitchute.com/video/DTWs4oouteSY/
Source: https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html
More data here:
https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality
You can help support Kurgan's coffee addiction by donating here:
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/thekurganru
Email me with info or to say hello:
We have cool T-shirts and mugs!
https://kurganwear.printify.me/category/all/1
Mirrored - The Kurgan Report