Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Prof. Jonathan Turley & Ari Fleischer discuss the verdict in President Trump’s NY civil fraud case
channel image
GalacticStorm
2203 Subscribers
Shop now
66 views
Published 19 hours ago

Prof. Jonathan Turley and Ari Fleischer are joined by Fox News legal editor Kerri Urbahn to discuss the verdict in former President Trump’s New York civil fraud case.

Trump Jr. rips NY verdict: 'Truly sad what's happened to our country'

Keywords
nyindictmenttrialpresident donald j trumpwitchhunt

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket