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MOTHERS LEGS ERUPT IN AGONIZING BLOOD FILLED BLISTERS AFTER GETTING ASTRAZENECA JAB
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22 views • April 23, 2021
34 Years old. She is now in a wheelchair and may need to have her legs amputated.
Source: Tim Truth via Jim Crenshaw
Source: Tim Truth via Jim Crenshaw
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