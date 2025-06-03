BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
'We got into CRYPTO out of necessity' We were Debanked - Donald Trump Jr.
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
76 views • 1 day ago

'We didn’t get into crypto because it was cool — we got into it out of necessity'

Donald Trump Jr. says his family was DEBANKED, pushing them toward crypto.

Crypto is debanking’s KRYPTONITE, Don Trump Jr says

💬 “We got into crypto not because it was like ‘hey this is the next cool thing.’ We got into it out of necessity. We got into it because we understood just how quickly we could be turned off,” Trump said, commenting on his experience dealing with institutional banks after his father got into politics.

Keywords
politicseventscurrent
