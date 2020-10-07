We won't be deprived of our right to observe our religion: Furious Orthodox Jews set fire to masks

#NewYork #Orthodox #AndrewCuomo #BillDeBlasio #Masks #Burn



About 80 people took to the streets Tuesday night in Brooklyn to protest Gov Andrew Cuomo's restrictions on nine New York City neighborhoods where COVID-19 rates are surging.



The group of Orthodox Jews gathered in Borough Park Brooklyn for the demonstration against the closure of schools and the banning of large religious gatherings.



Footage from the protest showed members of the group setting fire to a pile of masks in the middle of the street as others cheered.



Firefighters from a local department arrived to the scene a short time later to extinguish the flames.



The group of mostly men were also seen gathering closely together as they heard from Councilman Kalman Yeger.



Yeger is heard telling the men: 'We're going to be safe. We're going to be smart. We're going to wear masks.



'But we are not going to be deprived the right that we have in America, like everybody else in America, the right to observe our religion, the right to do it freely, the right to do it without government interference.'



'I don't care who in government thinks that they can stop us. They're wrong. Let them try,' Yeger added.



In addition to his appearance at the protest, Yeger also released a statement with other local leaders that called Cuomo's actions a disgrace.



'We are appalled by Governor Cuomo's actions today. He has chosen to pursue a scientifically and constitutionally questionable shutdown of our communities,' the statement reads.



'His administration's utter lack of coordination and communication with local officials has been an ongoing issue since the start of the pandemic and particularly recently as we face this uptick... What occurred today can only be described as a duplicitous bait-and-switch.'



The local leaders called it 'disgraceful' that Cuomo would impose restrictions 'targeting our community in the midst of our Jewish holidays'.



The statement said the communities impacted by the restrictions have been left 'shocked, angered and highly frustrated'.