SHaDoWCa7 sings Flightless Bird (Now I've Found You)

A reupload of SHaDoWCa7's original post on October 9th of 2013.

Lyrics: Now I've Found You

It was a cold, dark night,

Fighting the harsh frost-bite,

Snowflakes fall through the air,

Then I see you there,

Starring at me with eyes,

Struggling to say good-byes,

Holding your hand in mine,

If only I could freeze time!

Chorus:

Have I found you?

Flightless bird, waiting,

Fading from my sight...

Have I found you?

All of my life, searching, praying that...

Someday I'll find you here,

Promises, truth, and fear,

All that I held so dear,

Are nothing without you near,

Never again I'll stray,

Drifting like stars far away,

Tell me what can I do,

All my dreams will come true...

Chorus:

When I've found you!

Eagle's wings, soaring, up into the air...

When I've found you!

Flightless no more, Angels,

Joy-bells sing...

It is the way of life,

Struggling through toil and strife,

Watching time eat away,

At all that we want to stay,

Never a thought goes by,

I want you here by my side,

Together we'll find our way,

It's never too late to pray...

Chorus:

That I'll find you! Flying tall, cheerful,

Laughter in the air...

That I'll find you! Shining bright,

Shooting stars light up the night.

And you're finally there,

Wearing a smile so rare,

All I can do is stare, happiness everywhere,

The love that I feel inside,

The joy that when someone dies,

To Heaven they'll fly away,

With joy, everlasting days...

Chorus:

Now I've found you!

Heart's love abound, swaying,

To gold hymns sung loud...

Now I've found you! Forever my love,

Saying, someday we'll be...

And I'm back again,

Freezing cold on my skin,

Watching the flakes float by,

Before I realize,

Holding you in my arms,

Trying to keep you warm,

Sirens I hear, close now,

All I can do is shout...

But you won't wake up, I scream,

Holding you tight to me,

Then a white light I see,

Beauty and love enraptures me,

As I look up, you smile,

A diamond you shine like fire,

A soft spoken word you say,

Before you spread your wings to fly away...

"Soon."

Chorus: 2x

Someday we'll be there!

