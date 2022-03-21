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DEVOLUTION - AlphaWarrior Interviews Special Guest PATEL PATRIOT - 17 Nov 2021
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30 views • March 21, 2022
𝐃𝐄𝐕𝐎𝐋𝐔𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍 - 𝐀𝐥𝐩𝐡𝐚𝐖𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰𝐬 𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐆𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐏𝐀𝐓𝐄𝐋 𝐏𝐀𝐓𝐑𝐈𝐎𝐓 - 17 𝐍𝐨𝐯 2021
This video was recorded 17 Nov 2021, halfway between Devolution Part 13 and Devolution Part 14.
Nevertheless, I feel it 1) gives a good introduction to Devolution, 2) explains what compelled Patel to write the series in the first place, and 3) a bit of Patel's personal background. Therefore I have it out of date sequence in this playlist.
This video was recorded 17 Nov 2021, halfway between Devolution Part 13 and Devolution Part 14.
Nevertheless, I feel it 1) gives a good introduction to Devolution, 2) explains what compelled Patel to write the series in the first place, and 3) a bit of Patel's personal background. Therefore I have it out of date sequence in this playlist.
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