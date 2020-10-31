© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Whistleblower B.B. exposes Obama, Clinton, Biden money-laundering corruption
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
79 views • October 31, 2020
Mr. Bradley Birkenfeld holds more cards than Bobolinksky against Obama, Clinton, and Biden. Brad is a *mate of our profound friend and Whistleblower, Scott Bennett - each has written a documented book on banking corruption in the Obama era.
*These mates met in the same fed prison!!! They paid heavily for doing their military duties - exposing heavy corruption in high places - in D.C. & Delaware in America (of all places!), Switzerland re: middle east terrorists financing.
*These mates met in the same fed prison!!! They paid heavily for doing their military duties - exposing heavy corruption in high places - in D.C. & Delaware in America (of all places!), Switzerland re: middle east terrorists financing.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.