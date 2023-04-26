Create New Account
The organizers of these secret police stations they are also responsible for organizing fundraising events for the benefit of American politicians
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 17 hours ago |
https://gettr.com/post/p2faoq0b828

#AmericanFirstNews The organizers of these secret police stations they are also responsible for organizing fundraising events for the benefit of American politicians. I mean Fangfang sponsored Eric Swalwell's campaign, again through a local community organization. They're not community organizations, they're CCP-front organizations

这些秘密警察局的组织者他们还负责组织筹款活动，为美国的政治家服务。我是说芳芳赞助了埃里克-斯瓦尔韦尔的竞选活动，又是通过当地的社区组织。他们不是社区组织，他们是CCP的幌子组织

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #nfsc #mosenglish #americafirstnews #JoshuaFeuerstein



