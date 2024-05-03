Create New Account
The Fall of the U.S. Military 05/03/2024
The Prophecy Club
Published Yesterday

U.S. Tanks and Armor captured in Ukraine, is On-Display in Moscow. The dramatic exhibit of the shear weakness of Ukraine, and more importantly, of the U.S. and NATO is unprecedented in our modern era. Russia claims that never before has the U.S. of NATO been so thoroughly whipped on a battlefield.

weaponsrussiaukrainemissilesprophecy clubstan johnsonprophecy with stanus tanksfall of us military

