Nigel Cheese's Quantum Battery - Build & Measurements of new design (13 cells)

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Here is another QB build video, but for scientific and mathematical purposes I measure out all the materials used down to 1000th of a gram. I'm also adding a new material that I explain which is used in all sorts of products called 'super absorbent polymer' or "water-crystal". I build a complete single cell, then show measurements (weight, voltage & amperage) at intervals building the battery up to 13 cells.
As of upload the same batter in this video is still at ~7V and lighting an LED, which was ~38 hours ago. My goal is to make another short follow up video to upload when this drops down below 1V and how long it took.