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Necronomicron: Moronic (Omicron) Is Your Name Written in the Book of Life or the Book of the Dead? [01.12.2021]
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54 views • December 03, 2021
Omicron = Moronic = mo·ron·ic = Moron. (môr'on')
1. Showing foolishness or stupidity.
2. Exhibiting mild intellectual disability. The term belongs to a classification system no longer in use and is now considered offensive.
adjective idiotic, simple, foolish, mindless, thick, stupid, daft (informal), retarded, gormless (Brit. informal), brainless, cretinous, unintelligent, dimwitted (informal), asinine, imbecilic, braindead (informal), mentally defective, dumb-ass (slang), doltish, dead from the neck up (informal), halfwitted, Boeotian, muttonheaded (slang) It was wanton, moronic vandalism.
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=moronic+meaning&;t=h_&ia=web
In this episode we will discuss new developments in the world and in doing so we will discover how these things point to the spiritual wellbeing of humanity.
Necronomicron: This Is Moronic Is Your Name Written in the Book of Life or the Book of the Dead?
Necronomicron: The Necronomicon, also referred to as the Book of the Dead, or under a purported original Arabic title of Kitab al-Azif, is a fictional grimoire (textbook of magic) appearing in stories by the horror writer H. P. Lovecraft and his followers. It was first mentioned in Lovecraft's 1924 short story "The Hound", written in 1922, though its purported author, the "Mad Arab" Abdul Alhazred, had been ...
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Necronomicron+&;t=h_&ia=web
7,675 Views dec 1, 2021
KijaniAmariAK
45.9K subscribers
https://youtu.be/gpkF0AhvJnI
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3zyFKfxCkzbM4x8M455hhg
www.Apokalypsis321.com
1. Showing foolishness or stupidity.
2. Exhibiting mild intellectual disability. The term belongs to a classification system no longer in use and is now considered offensive.
adjective idiotic, simple, foolish, mindless, thick, stupid, daft (informal), retarded, gormless (Brit. informal), brainless, cretinous, unintelligent, dimwitted (informal), asinine, imbecilic, braindead (informal), mentally defective, dumb-ass (slang), doltish, dead from the neck up (informal), halfwitted, Boeotian, muttonheaded (slang) It was wanton, moronic vandalism.
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=moronic+meaning&;t=h_&ia=web
In this episode we will discuss new developments in the world and in doing so we will discover how these things point to the spiritual wellbeing of humanity.
Necronomicron: This Is Moronic Is Your Name Written in the Book of Life or the Book of the Dead?
Necronomicron: The Necronomicon, also referred to as the Book of the Dead, or under a purported original Arabic title of Kitab al-Azif, is a fictional grimoire (textbook of magic) appearing in stories by the horror writer H. P. Lovecraft and his followers. It was first mentioned in Lovecraft's 1924 short story "The Hound", written in 1922, though its purported author, the "Mad Arab" Abdul Alhazred, had been ...
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Necronomicron+&;t=h_&ia=web
7,675 Views dec 1, 2021
KijaniAmariAK
45.9K subscribers
https://youtu.be/gpkF0AhvJnI
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3zyFKfxCkzbM4x8M455hhg
www.Apokalypsis321.com
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