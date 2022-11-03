357 vs 44: Magnum Force

For $20 off your next ammo purchase, go to https://ammo.com/youtube (a special deal for our viewers)!

If you like heavy recoil, powerful revolver loads, and a ton of muzzle blast, then the 357 Mag and 44 Remington Magnum are two revolver rounds that you'll love. Developed by the legendary Elmer Keith, these magnum loads are extremely powerful and capable of self-defense as well as big game hunting for the 44 Mag.

In this video, Chris and Dave discuss the merits of each cartridge and bring to light some serious critiques of each cartridge. Although popularized by Dirty Harry, the 44 Magnum is not the most powerful handgun round in the world (any more at least). However, it is extremely powerful to the point of being too much to handle. The recoil of the round is massive and the potential for over penetration is very high.

However, the 357 Magnum falls under the same concerns, as heavy self-defense loads have a tendency to over penetrate and potentially cause legal issues should you hit an innocent bystander.

So do you need either of these rounds? Watch the video and find out which magnum revolver cartridge Chris and Dave like the best!

