The Art and Heart of Forgiveness | Barbara J Hunt

Why we find it so hard to forgive, why it matters and how we can.





Barbara J Hunt is a forgiveness specialist, speaker, workshop leader and bestselling author of “Forgiveness Made Easy”. She has over 30 years’ experience in personal and spiritual development as a mentor, coach and group facilitator.





Barbara discusses:





Barbara shares some important themes on this fascinating, much misunderstood and sorely underutilised master spiritual / secular ethics practice. If you are on a spiritual/personal development path then there comes a time when you will need to include a forgiveness practice in your life, to free your heart of the pain, grudges, grievance and resentments from the past. This is often subtle, challenging yet enormously rewarding shadow work. Sometimes it can be hard to admit that we have judged and resented others and ourselves. Culturally we are mired in our resentments, and as a humanity, desperately need to learn how to free ourselves.





Barbara will cover some of the following:





the major reasons we find forgiveness so hard

the five most common obstacles to forgiveness

what forgiveness really is

what it isn’t

why it matters

the phenomenal potential to use this practice to transform the quality of all your relationships

why self-forgiveness is so challenging

the impact of your forgiveness on the world and our journey toward global peace





