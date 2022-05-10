© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Follow-Up to Show-Note sever (( COINCIDENCE )) LOLOL... They Do NOT want the 100% Nylon out at all..
Follow
17
Share
Report
420 views • May 10, 2022
Here is a brief What the Heck is Going On?? and letting you know what is coming, and that we were able to counter the Coincidental Destruction of the most important Resource I Use....
*******************************
Jonathan's videos can also be found on these other venues:
Odysee (new channel): https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8
Odysee (old channel): https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LFx0p7JkTS4D/
Internet Archive: tinyurl.com/4rfrt8wa
*************************
To view or download all ofJonathan's video and images see the links below:
KleckFiles: http://www.kleckfiles.com
Jonathan Kleck's video archives: https://tinyurl.com/2d8d2j8n
Jonathan Kleck's Show Notes (new gallery): https://www.show-notes.net/thisistheend/
Jonathan Kleck's Show Notes (old gallery): https://tinyurl.com/jrmhsftn
*******************************
Jonathan's videos can also be found on these other venues:
Odysee (new channel): https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8
Odysee (old channel): https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LFx0p7JkTS4D/
Internet Archive: tinyurl.com/4rfrt8wa
*************************
To view or download all ofJonathan's video and images see the links below:
KleckFiles: http://www.kleckfiles.com
Jonathan Kleck's video archives: https://tinyurl.com/2d8d2j8n
Jonathan Kleck's Show Notes (new gallery): https://www.show-notes.net/thisistheend/
Jonathan Kleck's Show Notes (old gallery): https://tinyurl.com/jrmhsftn
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.