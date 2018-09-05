September 5, 2018 - Lindsey Graham / Brett Kavanaugh: Law of Armed Conflict

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
During Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court confirmation, Senator Lindsey Graham brings up the subject of the law of armed conflict. Graham points out that American citizens who collaborate with enemies of the United States may be tried in military tribunals and may also be executed for their actions.
(Senator John McCain died about 3 weeks before this hearing:
https://www.brighteon.com/99aae389-4a97-4bad-b3c7-8ae33d942c76)
More redpill videos and info here:
https://patriots.win/p/15HIhWzTCT/