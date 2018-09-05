September 5, 2018 - Lindsey Graham / Brett Kavanaugh: Law of Armed Conflict

During Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court confirmation, Senator Lindsey Graham brings up the subject of the law of armed conflict. Graham points out that American citizens who collaborate with enemies of the United States may be tried in military tribunals and may also be executed for their actions.

(Senator John McCain died about 3 weeks before this hearing:

https://www.brighteon.com/99aae389-4a97-4bad-b3c7-8ae33d942c76)

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https://patriots.win/p/15HIhWzTCT/