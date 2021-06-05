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NO LONGER REPORTING THE NEWS- THE MEDIA TAKES ITS ORDERS
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60 views • June 05, 2021
More truth in media at:
https://WeAreTheNewsOH.com/
https://WeAreTheNewsUSA.com
The Scripted Media Are Extremely Dangerous To Our Democracy!
"The people will believe what the media tells them they believe." ~ George Orwell
Videos Sourced:
M&M News UK:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sEIMBDlvFx8
Original video Credit - Sinclair's script for stations: - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hWLjY...
HighImpactFlix: - BEAST MODE Propaganda Exposed! The Video EVERYONE Should See!: - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QceTG...
YouTube Channel: Jungle Surfer - https://youtu.be/JXDgiPbuxoY
Fake News Lecture: https://youtu.be/c2gkNg-l1GI
https://WeAreTheNewsOH.com/
https://WeAreTheNewsUSA.com
The Scripted Media Are Extremely Dangerous To Our Democracy!
"The people will believe what the media tells them they believe." ~ George Orwell
Videos Sourced:
M&M News UK:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sEIMBDlvFx8
Original video Credit - Sinclair's script for stations: - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hWLjY...
HighImpactFlix: - BEAST MODE Propaganda Exposed! The Video EVERYONE Should See!: - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QceTG...
YouTube Channel: Jungle Surfer - https://youtu.be/JXDgiPbuxoY
Fake News Lecture: https://youtu.be/c2gkNg-l1GI
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