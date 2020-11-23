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Understand the Team Trump statement on Sydney Powell
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114 views • November 23, 2020
Sydney Powell's interview with Larry O’Conner occurred 'before' Trump Team's statement and is just a confirmation of what Sydney had already stated during this interview.
Attorney Lin Wood's tweet: "There are no coincidences. Everything is planned." https://twitter.com/LLinWood/status/1330669456519991297?s=20
General Flynn tweet: "@SidneyPowell1 'understands' the WH press release & agrees with it. She is staying the course to prove the massive deliberate election fraud that robbed #WeThePeople of our votes for President Trump & other Republican candidates." https://twitter.com/GenFlynn/status/1330671677211029506?s=20
Sydney's statement: https://mailchi.mp/2270aefe51e4/statement-from-sidney-powell-to-we-the-people?e=3b0771afd3
Parler post from Michael Flynn Jr.: "If the Trump campaign up and “fired” @sidneypowell (which they couldn’t do anyway because they WEREN’T paying her), you think they’d help Sidney put out this statement? Deep breaths everyone. We’re all good." https://parler.com/post/987f9ee2808e42daafce772435feb191
Attorney Lin Wood's tweet: "There are no coincidences. Everything is planned." https://twitter.com/LLinWood/status/1330669456519991297?s=20
General Flynn tweet: "@SidneyPowell1 'understands' the WH press release & agrees with it. She is staying the course to prove the massive deliberate election fraud that robbed #WeThePeople of our votes for President Trump & other Republican candidates." https://twitter.com/GenFlynn/status/1330671677211029506?s=20
Sydney's statement: https://mailchi.mp/2270aefe51e4/statement-from-sidney-powell-to-we-the-people?e=3b0771afd3
Parler post from Michael Flynn Jr.: "If the Trump campaign up and “fired” @sidneypowell (which they couldn’t do anyway because they WEREN’T paying her), you think they’d help Sidney put out this statement? Deep breaths everyone. We’re all good." https://parler.com/post/987f9ee2808e42daafce772435feb191
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