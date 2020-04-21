BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

[Apr 21, 2020] 666 | Microsoft Cryptocurrency Patent | + Marina Abramovic Ad
ODD TV
ODD TV
272 followers
Follow
5
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
118 views • April 23, 2020
They removed the Petition: https://www.reddit.com/r/conspiracy/comments/fy2a04/the_bill_gates_stop_id_2020_petition_has_been/
Patent info: https://patents.google.com/patent/WO2020060606A1/en
https://patentscope2.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020060606
Microsoft Marina Abramovic "The Life" Ad:
https://vimeo.com/403857544
Out of Shadows (Documentary):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MY8Nfzcn1qQ
Revelation: Bill Gates & ID2020:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s4Ponpys4R8

O.D.D TV / ODD TV / ODD Reality:
SUPPORT this Channel if you choose:
https://www.patreon.com/ODDTV
paypal: paypal.me/FlatEarth247
venmo: @ODDTV
cashapp: $ODDTV
Bitcoin: 3CgzSM65dbL3KM8GUuwgiyWDHvk3AbZ4x4
Bitcoin Cash: qp2ufts6eeyq8369slz8gys0vzq45l64yul28dy8kp
Ethereum: 0xEdC21a0D35999893a39bF4011Ca957e079A6b0eb
Litecoin: MG5CXc4bxHf1UNzJrXkMybLLps6D5rhT11 ______________________________
Backup Channel: http://www.youtube.com/c/ODDTV3
CD’s: http://lnnk.in/OUs
T- Shirts: http://lnnk.in/esaU
Facebook: http://lnnk.in/iBaa
Soundcloud: http://lnnk.in/i6ae
Instagram: http://lnnk.in/i8ae
Twitter: http://lnnk.in/izaa
Spotify: http://lnnk.in/Mzr
Blogger https://shorturl.me/bLB79D
FE Playlist: http://lnnk.in/MDr
© matt procella
Keywords
current eventsnewsvaccinemicrosoftbill gatesmarina abramovicid2020sprit cooking
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Binance Hackers Moved $6.3B Before Assets Could Be Frozen, Report Says

Binance Hackers Moved $6.3B Before Assets Could Be Frozen, Report Says

Patrick Lewis
Gold Falls to One-Year Low; Silver Tops $50 as Mining Shares Decline

Gold Falls to One-Year Low; Silver Tops $50 as Mining Shares Decline

Sterling Ashworth
U.S. Treasury Projects Higher Borrowing Needs Over Next Decade

U.S. Treasury Projects Higher Borrowing Needs Over Next Decade

Sterling Ashworth
Binance Says It Is Investigating Potential Security Issue as Firms Freeze Over $2.38 Billion in Stablecoins

Binance Says It Is Investigating Potential Security Issue as Firms Freeze Over $2.38 Billion in Stablecoins

Chase Codewell
Alphabet Shares Fall 13% After Earnings Miss; Search Revenue Growth Slows to 12%

Alphabet Shares Fall 13% After Earnings Miss; Search Revenue Growth Slows to 12%

Chase Codewell
Reports Say AI Investment Bubble in China Has Burst

Reports Say AI Investment Bubble in China Has Burst

Chase Codewell
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy