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International Weather Wars - 10 February 2021 - SCOPEX - Sweden - Bill Gates - Harvard - China & More
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50 views • February 10, 2021
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China - Weather Modification by Cloud Seeding Drone
https://simpleflying.com/china-weather-changing-uav/
http://epaper.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202101/08/WS5ff79d69a31099a2343531dd.html
https://www.urdupoint.com/en/miscellaneous/china-puts-large-uav-into-use-for-ecological-1134680.html
Dubai - Weather Modification by Cloud Seeding
https://www.newschain.uk/lifestyle/travel/celebs-and-footballers-have-been-flocking-dubai-heres-why-we-should-one-day-too-61119
Bill Gates - SCOPEX - Geo Engineering
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2021/feb/08/solar-geoengineering-test-flight-plan-under-fire-over-environmental-concerns-aoe
https://www.ibtimes.sg/bill-gates-financially-backing-efforts-dim-suns-rays-fight-global-warming-54688
https://www.keutschgroup.com/scopex
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2019/oct/30/supporters-of-our-content-the-age-of-extinction
Montana, USA - Weather Modification by Cloud Seeding
http://www.madisoniannews.com/community/across-aisle
Idaho, USA - Weather Modification by Cloud Seeding
https://learningenglish.voanews.com/a/new-scientific-discoveries-made-in-2020/5718879.html
China - Weather Modification by Cloud Seeding Drone
https://simpleflying.com/china-weather-changing-uav/
http://epaper.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202101/08/WS5ff79d69a31099a2343531dd.html
https://www.urdupoint.com/en/miscellaneous/china-puts-large-uav-into-use-for-ecological-1134680.html
Dubai - Weather Modification by Cloud Seeding
https://www.newschain.uk/lifestyle/travel/celebs-and-footballers-have-been-flocking-dubai-heres-why-we-should-one-day-too-61119
Bill Gates - SCOPEX - Geo Engineering
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2021/feb/08/solar-geoengineering-test-flight-plan-under-fire-over-environmental-concerns-aoe
https://www.ibtimes.sg/bill-gates-financially-backing-efforts-dim-suns-rays-fight-global-warming-54688
https://www.keutschgroup.com/scopex
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2019/oct/30/supporters-of-our-content-the-age-of-extinction
Montana, USA - Weather Modification by Cloud Seeding
http://www.madisoniannews.com/community/across-aisle
Idaho, USA - Weather Modification by Cloud Seeding
https://learningenglish.voanews.com/a/new-scientific-discoveries-made-in-2020/5718879.html
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