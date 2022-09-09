ISRAEL 🔯 US NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT 🚨 UNIT 8200 🏜️ TALPIOT

Please welcome to team RTR Chris Switzer of The Freedom Ministry Channel that has been all but destroyed by, well, you know. Well I can not allow him to go down like that. So we are joining forces. I call him mini-me. A NJ Italian with no fear and who is brutally honest. This is his production I merely helped a bit with. We look forward to many more future projects.

As shown in this video you’ll see how Israel has influence over any and ALL American policies, both foreign (and especially foreign) and domestic. They’ve employed entire departments within the Defense Ministry (Lekem — “defunct” since the Jonathan Pollard scandal), and other departments within the Israeli military/intelligence world (Unit 8200 / Talpiot), to steer operatives toward goals and ultimately move all the (Cyber) High-Technology Sector (private & military alike) over to Israel and from there to our supposed mortal enemies like China, Russia, India, Iran, Turkey... and others. This is all building up to the 'New Silk Road' known as the Belt and Road Initiative with Soviet Israel & China at the helm. This will be the face of the New Zionist Order (NZO, my terminology.) The New World Order was an experiment conducted by the Vatican and Britain to see if we could rule ourselves under a pseudo-Republican style of governance all the while being controlled by the Venetian Nobility (or Black Nobility from Venice) and the Zionists of the time or the Aristocracy found in books like "Our Crowd" by Stephen Birmingham and others like it. This was the pre-Revolutionary time period in colonial America.

ADL link admitting that Anti-Zionism *IS NOT* anti-semitism: https://www.adl.org/resources/tools-and-strategies/what-is-anti-israel-anti-semitic-anti-zionist

About the program

Designation of the program

The Talpiot Program is the flagship program of the defense R&D (research and development) system and is a national resource of the State of Israel. Its mission is to recruit particularly bright young men and women with leadership potential and a foundation of values, to be trailblazers and to lead significant processes in the defense establishment. This is achieved by training them as excellent research and development personnel with an integrated understanding (security-military and scientific-technological), developing them personally, and placing them in key positions in the entire technological system of the defense establishment.

The Talpiot Program is a military-academic excellence program for training excellent security-technological leadership for the R&D and weapons systems of the defense establishment

The Talpiot Program – Since its inception, the IDF has championed technological progress for the purpose of decisive victory on the battlefield. The Talpiot Program was established in 1979 as part of the lessons of the Yom Kippur War, with the aim of bridging the gap that was discovered between the world of research and development and the operational world. Since then, technological developments have created fascinating opportunities to change the face of the campaign. Examples of this can be seen from dealing with complex challenges in the cyber realm, through the development of anti-missile systems (such as the Arrow and the Iron Dome) to the study of innovative methods for detecting tunnels. In all of these, and in many other fields, Talpiot graduates perform unique research and development work, which includes challenging professional work alongside leading large teams and managing resource-intensive projects.



