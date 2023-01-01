Psalm 12:2 They speak vanity every one with his neighbour: ... and with a double heart do they..

Psalm 12:2King James Version
They speak vanity every one with his neighbour: with flattering lips and with a double heart do they speak.
Donald J Trump is the king of double talk. One day he compliments Hillary Clinton, and the next day he figuratively throws her under a bus. One day Donald Trump speaks great things about universal healthcare, and the next day Donald Trump talks about universal healthcare in the socialist limelight. Two-faced in the appropriate term to define Donald J Trump, the antichrist.
(Thumbnail) — Source 1: https://www.dcuniverse.com/coming-soon/
DC Universe; TM DC Comics; Published by Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc; Date published: 2019; Date of website access: January 21, 2021.
Source 2: https://biblehub.com/psalms/12-2.htm
https://biblehub.com/
Published by Bible Hub; King James Version; Old Testament; Psalms 12:2; Date published: unknown; Date of website access: January 21, 2021.
Source 3: https://youtu.be/fgPxjDjAKyg
Commercials Featuring Donald Trump; Published by Ryan Holman; YouTube; Date published: April 6, 2017; Date of website access: January 21, 2021.
Source 4: https://youtu.be/5r92qx9p9wM
Trump Bashes 'Crazy Bernie,' 'Crooked Hillary'; Published by Associated Press; YouTube; Date published: May 25, 2016; Date of website access; January 21, 2021.
Source 5: https://youtu.be/f99GVYRZ_-E
President Trump SLAMS "radical left"; Published by the Hill; YouTube; Date published: June 24, 2020; Date of website access: January 21, 2021.
Source 6: https://youtu.be/x87uE9Il5KQ
Trump Says Universal Health Care Doesn't Work "Anywhere"; Published by Senator Bernie Sanders; YouTube; Date published: October 16, 2018; Date of website access: January 21, 2021.
Source 7: https://youtu.be/8J7FwZZck8A
Political parody using puppets; Published by CBC News: The National; YouTube; Date published: November 17, 2017; Date of website access: January 21, 2021.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.