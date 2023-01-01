Psalm 12:2 They speak vanity every one with his neighbour: ... and with a double heart do they..

Psalm 12:2King James Version

They speak vanity every one with his neighbour: with flattering lips and with a double heart do they speak.





Donald J Trump is the king of double talk. One day he compliments Hillary Clinton, and the next day he figuratively throws her under a bus. One day Donald Trump speaks great things about universal healthcare, and the next day Donald Trump talks about universal healthcare in the socialist limelight. Two-faced in the appropriate term to define Donald J Trump, the antichrist.





