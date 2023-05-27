The Riddle Of Our Hidden History - Old World Exploration Opens The Door | Richard Sacks

Lost Arts Radio Show on Sunday 5/28/23

Listen online: http://www.blogtalkradio.com/lostartsradio

Have you noticed the numerous YouTube videos talking about the lost civilization known as Tartaria? The theories come from two kinds of evidence that suggest an advanced civilization must have existed in the fairly recent past, and then been somehow wiped out by a strange cataclysm involving vast quantities of mud. They say this happened worldwide. The first type of evidence cited is the existence of amazing buildings, with architectural and artistic qualities virtually impossible to replicate with modern technology and materials. Some appear to be hundreds of years old, and others more recent, many from the early 20th century. The style varies according to where they are found, for example Asia or North America, but common elements are obvious in complex symmetry and the blending of architectural and artistic beauty.

The second type of evidence cited is what appears to be what is left from massive movements of mud. The mud did not destroy the amazing buildings described above. But many appear to have been submerged several feet, with part or all of a ground floor now situated below grade, but clearly built originally as ground-level floors. None of this clears up the mystery of what really happened, or even exactly when it occurred. Where are the people who designed and built those amazing structures? What about the populations who lived in that time? How did they all vanish without a trace? Where are the records of the real architects and craftsmen who built those structures?

Mud certainly is not enough to account for whatever happened. And mud only forms from certain soil types, not everywhere. Multiple mysteries are intertwined here, and I have not found any solid answers so far. But I did find some great photographic collections that show the buildings. One of those great collections is on the YouTube channel called Old World Exploration (https://www.youtube.com/@oldworldex). Chris, the owner of that channel will talk with us about those pictures on tonight's show. Tune-in to Lost Arts Radio for our show and prepare to be amazed.

