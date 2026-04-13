A Pure SHOCK to the US: IRAN Harshly Refused to Release U.S. POWs amid a Breakdown in Negotiations

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Meanwhile, the head of the Iranian delegation, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, confirmed that Iran uses so-called 'muscular diplomacy' in negotiations with the United States. According to him, the US delegation failed to gain the trust of the Iranian negotiators in this round, and Iran will continue to make every effort to consolidate the achievements of the Iranian people in the war against the US-Israeli coalition. Simply put, this senior Iranian diplomat made it clear that Iran would get the United States to fulfill all of Tehran's demands. Meanwhile, Western and Middle Eastern sources have confirmed that during these negotiations, the United States demanded that Iran not only unblock the Strait of Hormuz but also release all captured Americans. ............................................................................................................................................ ******************************************************
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