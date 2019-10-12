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If You Eat Garlic and Honey On an Empty Stomach For 7 Days, You Will Get This Benefits
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1682 views • October 12, 2019
If You Eat Garlic and Honey On an Empty Stomach For 7 Days, You Will Get This Benefits.
Garlic and honey may sound like an odd combination, but they have several benefits.
Health Benefits of Garlic:
Garlic is great for its anti-inflammatory benefits and it has antibacterial and antiviral properties. It also contains vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. Garlic helps to prevent heart disease, cancer and diabetes. Garlic also removes toxins from your body, and improve immune system.
Health Benefits of Honey:
Raw honey is loaded with antioxidants, minerals and vitamins. Honey improves your digestive system, aids weight loss, and improve immune system. It has also antimicrobial and antiviral properties.
How to prepare honey and garlic:
Take 3-4 cloves of garlic, peel them and chop them in to small pieces. Them keep them in one cup of organic honey. Place them in a jar for few days. Then eat the garlic and honey on empty stomach.
Garlic and honey may sound like an odd combination, but they have several benefits.
Health Benefits of Garlic:
Garlic is great for its anti-inflammatory benefits and it has antibacterial and antiviral properties. It also contains vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. Garlic helps to prevent heart disease, cancer and diabetes. Garlic also removes toxins from your body, and improve immune system.
Health Benefits of Honey:
Raw honey is loaded with antioxidants, minerals and vitamins. Honey improves your digestive system, aids weight loss, and improve immune system. It has also antimicrobial and antiviral properties.
How to prepare honey and garlic:
Take 3-4 cloves of garlic, peel them and chop them in to small pieces. Them keep them in one cup of organic honey. Place them in a jar for few days. Then eat the garlic and honey on empty stomach.
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