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Evergreen’s Secret 2nd Part: The Plan to poison the Land! Kaan Sariaydin Revealed All ! [Chinese subtitle] 揭密長榮長賜輪事件背後的內幕——全球主義者毒害土地的陰謀被阻止
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494 views • July 20, 2021
中文字幕翻譯：大揭露編委會（地球機密網站）
原影片出處：〈Evergreen’s Secret 2nd Part: The Plan to poison the Land! Kaan Sariaydin Revealed All !〉，頻道「Mavi Gazetem」，2021年4月27日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nLwAUckzlPM
原影片出處：〈Evergreen’s Secret 2nd Part: The Plan to poison the Land! Kaan Sariaydin Revealed All !〉，頻道「Mavi Gazetem」，2021年4月27日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nLwAUckzlPM
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