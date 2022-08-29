The Book of Genesis, Chapters 42-45, KJV-God's Plan Revealed

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Genesis, chapters 42 through 45. The sons of Israel go to buy food in Egypt. Joseph, who is Pharoah;s second in command takes care of them and once he reveals he's their brother whom they had sold into slavery and explains that what they had meant for harm to him, God had meant for a blessing for him and they also and their father Israel.