Taylor Marshall's Publicity Stunts & False Theology - Exposed
Published 15 hours ago

The permanent page for this video is here: https://endtimes.video/taylor-marshall-publicity-stunts/


0:00 Marshall’s “Presidential Candidate” Publicity Stunt

7:45 Marshall’s Deception About The Removal Of Pachamama Idols

16:35 Marshall Considers James Martin & Joe Biden To Be Catholic

18:37 Marshall’s Contradictions On Whether Francis Is The Pope

23:57 Marshall Is Actually Novus Ordo In Theology

26:01 Marshall’s Misquote Of St. Robert Bellarmine

38:48 Is Marshall Just A Dad With A Webcam?

43:29 He Still Considers John Paul II To Be A Saint

44:24 Marshall’s Interesting Admissions About The End Times

We encourage people to watch this video all the way through. It covers a number of important issues, including a mistranslation of St. Robert Bellarmine that’s used by many false traditionalists, and much more.

To see future videos, sign up for our e-mail list here: https://mhfm.email

https://vaticancatholic.com https://endtimes.video

