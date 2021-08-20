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San Diego Pastor Slams Vaccine Mandates and Lockdowns: "We Do Not Consent!"
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120 views • August 20, 2021
Samuel Deuth, a member of the pastoral team at Awaken Church in San Diego spoke at the County Board of Supervisors meeting this week and blasted illegal lockdowns and vaccine mandates while vowing to “never close” their church doors ever again.
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/08/19/san-diego-pastor-vaccine-mandates/
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/08/19/san-diego-pastor-vaccine-mandates/
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