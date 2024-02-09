Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
30 Years Of Russia Seeking Peace With The West
channel image
Son of the Republic
638 Subscribers
52 views
Published 21 hours ago

Tucker Carlson: The Vladimir Putin Interview

https://tuckercarlson.com/the-vladimir-putin-interview/

https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1755734526678925682


Read the transcript.


Reese Reports | 9 February 2024

https://banned.video/watch?id=65c6046a0d63da299ea6b7c0

Keywords
bill clintonvladimir putinrussiatucker carlsonartificial intelligencemediapeaceukrainecrimeaelon musknatogeorge bushgreg reesekhazariapetrodollarbricscurrency warcoup detatvolodymyr zelenskydenazificationnord stream pipelineevan gershkovich

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket