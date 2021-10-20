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Exposing the Satanic Agenda | 20 Questions Everyone Needs To Be Asking Right NOW!!!
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372 views • October 20, 2021
Aaron Antis and Charlie Ward join Clay Clark to expose the Satanic agenda that is hidden in plain sight and in the culture around us.
What Is In the COVID-19 Vaccines?
https://timetofreeamerica.com/drmadej/
https://timetofreeamerica.com/vaccines-gates/#scroll-content
Why is graphene oxide, PEG (Polyethylene Glycol), M-RNA modifying nano-technology, SM-102, luciferase, fetal-tissue cell lines and inside the COVID-19 vaccines?
https://rumble.com/vl9hlz-dr-jane-ruby-are-the-covid-19-vaccine-mandates-a-campaign-of-murder.html
https://rumble.com/vldaex-vaxxed-patients-blood-examined-horrific-findings-revealed-by-german-physici.html
Why Are Klaus Schwab, Bill Gates, Elon Musk, and Others Obsessed with Transhumanism (Mixing Clay with Iron)?
https://rumble.com/vld6yh-the-fourth-industrial-revolution-and-genetically-modified-humans.html
“Why Did the Vatican Host Global Thought Leaders For The Transhuman Code Meeting of the Minds?” –
https://www.yahoo.com/now/global-thought-leaders-assemble-vatican-130000625.html
Why Does the Vatican Have an Audience Hall In the Shape of a Snake Head?
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=pope+snake+building&;t=h_&iar=images&iax=images&ia=images
Why Is Congress Working On Legislation HR 666? -
https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-bill/666
Why Does the Modern Church Refuse to Teach from the Book of Revelation?
“16 And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads:
17 And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.
18 Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is Six hundred threescore and six.” - Revelation 13: 16-18
Why Is Congress Working On Legislation HR 6666?
https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/6666/text
Why Is the Google Chrome logo 666?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Adreno
Adreno is a series of graphics processing unit (GPU) semiconductor intellectual property cores developed by Qualcomm and used in many of their SoCs.
Why Did Jeffrey Epstein Have a Temple On His Island?
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=epstein+temple&;t=h_&iax=images&ia=images
Why Did Jeffrey Epstein Hope to Seed Human Race With His DNA? - https://www.nytimes.com/2019/07/31/business/jeffrey-epstein-eugenics.html
Why Did Bill DeBlasio’s Wife Choose to Wear a Mask with the International Pedophile Symbol On It During Her New Year’s Eve Dance? - https://duckduckgo.com/?q=bill+deblasio+wife+mask+new+years+eve&;t=h_&iax=images&ia=images
Why Would Elon Musk Be Obsessed About Putting a Brain Chip Into Everyone’s Mind? https://nypost.com/2021/03/06/rockets-brain-chips-is-elon-musk-superhero-or-supervillain/
Why Is Moderna Now Referring to Their Vaccines Technology As the “Software of Life”? Technology - https://www.modernatx.com/mrna-technology/mrna-platform-enabling-drug-discovery-development
Why is Luciferase Technology Being Developed? https://www.moleculardevices.com/sites/default/files/en/assets/newsletter/november-2020.html#gref An enzyme that catalyzes the oxidation of a luciferin, causing it to produce a visible glow.
Why Is Hydra Vulgares Technology Being Developed? - Learn more about Hydra Bulgares
https://biology.ucdavis.edu/news-events/model-organisms/hydra
https://biology.ucdavis.edu/news/1-million-keck-foundation-grant-backs-research-build-brain
Why Would the U.S. Government withhold the 100% Effective and Affordable COVID-19 Treatments and Therapies from the American People?
www.Sherwood.TV
www.MeehanMD.com
Why Would Hospitals Recommend Treating Patients with Remdesivir?
https://timetofreeamerica.com/follow-the-money/#scroll-content
Why Would the U.S. Government Be Obsessed with Getting Americans Off of the Gold Standard and Using Gold as the Basis of Value and Money?
Protect your hard-earned wealth from inflation today by reaching out to Andrew Sorchini of www.BH-PM.com today by texting 310-433-3524.
Why Would All of These Speakers Be Coming Together for the ReAwaken America Tour?
What Is In the COVID-19 Vaccines?
https://timetofreeamerica.com/drmadej/
https://timetofreeamerica.com/vaccines-gates/#scroll-content
Why is graphene oxide, PEG (Polyethylene Glycol), M-RNA modifying nano-technology, SM-102, luciferase, fetal-tissue cell lines and inside the COVID-19 vaccines?
https://rumble.com/vl9hlz-dr-jane-ruby-are-the-covid-19-vaccine-mandates-a-campaign-of-murder.html
https://rumble.com/vldaex-vaxxed-patients-blood-examined-horrific-findings-revealed-by-german-physici.html
Why Are Klaus Schwab, Bill Gates, Elon Musk, and Others Obsessed with Transhumanism (Mixing Clay with Iron)?
https://rumble.com/vld6yh-the-fourth-industrial-revolution-and-genetically-modified-humans.html
“Why Did the Vatican Host Global Thought Leaders For The Transhuman Code Meeting of the Minds?” –
https://www.yahoo.com/now/global-thought-leaders-assemble-vatican-130000625.html
Why Does the Vatican Have an Audience Hall In the Shape of a Snake Head?
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=pope+snake+building&;t=h_&iar=images&iax=images&ia=images
Why Is Congress Working On Legislation HR 666? -
https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-bill/666
Why Does the Modern Church Refuse to Teach from the Book of Revelation?
“16 And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads:
17 And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.
18 Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is Six hundred threescore and six.” - Revelation 13: 16-18
Why Is Congress Working On Legislation HR 6666?
https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/6666/text
Why Is the Google Chrome logo 666?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Adreno
Adreno is a series of graphics processing unit (GPU) semiconductor intellectual property cores developed by Qualcomm and used in many of their SoCs.
Why Did Jeffrey Epstein Have a Temple On His Island?
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=epstein+temple&;t=h_&iax=images&ia=images
Why Did Jeffrey Epstein Hope to Seed Human Race With His DNA? - https://www.nytimes.com/2019/07/31/business/jeffrey-epstein-eugenics.html
Why Did Bill DeBlasio’s Wife Choose to Wear a Mask with the International Pedophile Symbol On It During Her New Year’s Eve Dance? - https://duckduckgo.com/?q=bill+deblasio+wife+mask+new+years+eve&;t=h_&iax=images&ia=images
Why Would Elon Musk Be Obsessed About Putting a Brain Chip Into Everyone’s Mind? https://nypost.com/2021/03/06/rockets-brain-chips-is-elon-musk-superhero-or-supervillain/
Why Is Moderna Now Referring to Their Vaccines Technology As the “Software of Life”? Technology - https://www.modernatx.com/mrna-technology/mrna-platform-enabling-drug-discovery-development
Why is Luciferase Technology Being Developed? https://www.moleculardevices.com/sites/default/files/en/assets/newsletter/november-2020.html#gref An enzyme that catalyzes the oxidation of a luciferin, causing it to produce a visible glow.
Why Is Hydra Vulgares Technology Being Developed? - Learn more about Hydra Bulgares
https://biology.ucdavis.edu/news-events/model-organisms/hydra
https://biology.ucdavis.edu/news/1-million-keck-foundation-grant-backs-research-build-brain
Why Would the U.S. Government withhold the 100% Effective and Affordable COVID-19 Treatments and Therapies from the American People?
www.Sherwood.TV
www.MeehanMD.com
Why Would Hospitals Recommend Treating Patients with Remdesivir?
https://timetofreeamerica.com/follow-the-money/#scroll-content
Why Would the U.S. Government Be Obsessed with Getting Americans Off of the Gold Standard and Using Gold as the Basis of Value and Money?
Protect your hard-earned wealth from inflation today by reaching out to Andrew Sorchini of www.BH-PM.com today by texting 310-433-3524.
Why Would All of These Speakers Be Coming Together for the ReAwaken America Tour?
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