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My First Principles (Non-Negotiables) and Why Revisiting and Re-Affirming is Critical
Cultivated Change
Cultivated Change
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1 view • November 15, 2021
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#injury #firstprinciples #non-negotiables

It's critical to have First Principles and/or Non-Negotiables to abide by. Most people come up with these but never revisit them or re-affirm them until something (like an injury) comes up in life and viscerally reminds them why they were a first principle in the first place.

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